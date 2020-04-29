How funeral services are maintaining emotional support despite the challenges of social distancing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Funeral services continue to overcome challenges of social gathering restrictions as we approach the 5-week mark of stay-at-home orders.
Mankato Mortuary’s alternatives to the traditional funeral have involved various online mediums.
Things like video tributes, online streaming, and webcam meetings existed before, but are now solely relied on.
“You do want to reach out to a family and give them all the support you can, and sometimes it’s that physical touch from a hug to a hand shake and we’ve gone from handshakes to fist pumps to elbow smacks to now it’s 6-feet away and when people are staying home it is definitely awkward sometimes,” explained Gayla Satre, licensed funeral director at Mankato Mortuary.
One area that has seen a decline, is community and widespread support since services are now limited to 10 people.
Satre says there are many questions circulating what business will look like once stay-at-home requirements are lifted, though there are hopes community support will flourish.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.