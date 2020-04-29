Hutchinson police renew search for missing man

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Hutchinson authorities renew their efforts to find a man believed to have fallen in the Crow River last year.
The Hutchinson Police department says an article of clothing belonging to Gordon Mogard was recently recovered from the river between Hutchinson and Biscay. Mogard went missing last October near 2nd Ave NE in Hutchinson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hutchinson Police Department and can do so by calling (320) 234-4483.
