Local blood drives planned throughout May

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blood donation opportunities are coming to south-central Minnesota throughout May and the American Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to make appointments.
The first of those donation opportunities is May First from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Library.
Healthy individuals may make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Here’s a full list of upcoming local blood drives:
Blue Earth
Mankato
5/1/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
5/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St.
5/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.
5/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
5/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive
5/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.
5/14/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
5/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive
5/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court
Brown
New Ulm
5/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 N. State St.
5/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 5th North
Carver
Chanhassen
5/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 290 Lake Drive E.
Chaska
5/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Ridge Hotel & Conference Center, 1 Oak Ridge Drive
Cologne
5/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 1211 Village Parkway
Mayer
5/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Center, 413 Bluejay Ave.
Norwood Young America
5/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willkommen Pavilion, 21 E. Main St.
Freeborn
Albert Lea
5/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.
5/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 2021 W. Main St.
Alden
5/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alden Conger High School, 215 N. Broadway
Geneva
5/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Geneva Community Center, 314 1st Ave. SE
Le Sueur
Montgomery
5/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 79, 102 Elm Ave. W.
Martin
Fairmont
5/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 901 S. Prairie Ave
5/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 300 S. Grant St.
Nicollet
Saint Peter
5/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St.
Rice
Faribault
5/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave.
5/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rice County Sheriff's Office, 118 3rd St. NW
5/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW
Northfield
5/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive
5/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Highway 3 South
5/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W.
Scott
Jordan
5/7/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Ridges at Sand Creek, 21775 Ridges Drive
New Prague
5/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28983 181st Ave.
Shakopee
5/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.
Steele
Owatonna
5/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St.
5/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St.
5/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1909 Saint Paul Road
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.