Local blood drives planned throughout May
By Gage Cureton | April 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 4:04 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blood donation opportunities are coming to south-central Minnesota throughout May and the American Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to make appointments.

The first of those donation opportunities is May First from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blue Earth County Library.

Healthy individuals may make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Here’s a full list of upcoming local blood drives:

Blue Earth

Mankato

5/1/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

5/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St.

5/8/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.

5/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

5/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive

5/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.

5/14/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

5/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive

5/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court

Brown

New Ulm

5/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 N. State St.

5/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 5th North

Carver

Chanhassen

5/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 290 Lake Drive E.

Chaska

5/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oak Ridge Hotel & Conference Center, 1 Oak Ridge Drive

Cologne

5/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 1211 Village Parkway

Mayer

5/6/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Center, 413 Bluejay Ave.

Norwood Young America

5/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Willkommen Pavilion, 21 E. Main St.

Freeborn

Albert Lea

5/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bridge Community Church, 2016 Bridge Ave.

5/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 2021 W. Main St.

Alden

5/7/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alden Conger High School, 215 N. Broadway

Geneva

5/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Geneva Community Center, 314 1st Ave. SE

Le Sueur

Montgomery

5/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 79, 102 Elm Ave. W.

Martin

Fairmont

5/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 901 S. Prairie Ave

5/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 300 S. Grant St.

Nicollet

Saint Peter

5/11/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St.

Rice

Faribault

5/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave.

5/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rice County Sheriff's Office, 118 3rd St. NW

5/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW

Northfield

5/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Community Resource Bank, 1605 Heritage Drive

5/13/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Light Church, 2140 Highway 3 South

5/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 3rd St. W.

Scott

Jordan

5/7/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Ridges at Sand Creek, 21775 Ridges Drive

New Prague

5/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 28983 181st Ave.

Shakopee

5/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St.

Steele

Owatonna

5/6/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St.

5/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St.

5/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1909 Saint Paul Road

