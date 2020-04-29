Local boy shows you’re never too young to make a difference

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — When Daniele and Andrew Sharits asked their son Charles what he wanted for his birthday, they say he never gave them a solid answer.
“He said ‘I have everything I need. I don’t really need anything',” Charles’ father Andrew Sharits said. “So, we gave him a couple options like do you want this? Want that? Or, would you like to give back? Instantly when we said that, he said ‘I want to give back, that’s what I want to do.’”
After a couple of hours of brainstorming into how they could do that, Daniele and Andrew started a GoFundMe and explained on social media their son wanted to buy and deliver lunches to essential workers around New Ulm.
"I didn't really want anything else. I just wanted to make people smile and be happy," said Charles Sharits.
In just days, the family raised $733.
They bought the food from a local restaurant and found four places in their community where essential workers are still clocking in.
"Making people smile is nice during this time when the world is having the rough time," added Charles.
United Commercial Upholstery, Inc. was one of the lucky recipients.
Charles says he wanted to include them because he heard they were making protective gear, doing their part in the COVID-19 crisis.
“To see that amount of empathy from someone so young, to be able to see that and be able to see beyond just how it affects him to look around and be that aware of his surroundings. Then the empathy and generosity, the selflessness of it. It took us back,” United Commercial Upholstery, Inc. President Phil Vorwerk explained.
To pay back the kindness, and help Charles celebrate his birthday, employees at UCU Inc. had a surprise up their sleeves as well, presenting Charles with a Louisville Slugger, autographed by a former Twins player and a one-of-a-kind leather baseball chair with Charles’ name on it.
"Everybody deserves to be happy even when the world is in a tough time," said Charles.
The Sharits family also delivered food to River View Sanitation, New Ulm Post Office and Jefferson Elementary School in New Ulm, where Charles is a student.
