Mankato United looking forward to 2020 season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As of now, the Women’s Premier Soccer League is on track to begin the new season in late May after pushing the season back a couple of weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While a lot can change between now and then, Mankato United is hopeful to bring a high level of competition to the area for a second straight year.
“My hope and prayer is that we have a very meaningful season. What a beacon of hope that we can have with sports and move forward in the right way. Not having sports in our lives in the last several months probably has made us miss it more than we normally would. Moving into our season, we can have a very exciting season if we’re allowed to do so and if it’s safe to do so,” said Rustin Luedtke, United general manager.
This year’s team looks similar to the group from 2019 and is once again set up to bring an energetic style of play to Mankato.
“I’m excited about the squad that we’ve put together and that we’ll be able to represent Mankato and our sponsors really well. The depth of talent that I think we’re going to have this season is going to continue to build what we built in our inaugural season. We fought our brains out. This year, we’re going to have more depth, I think we’re going to have a deeper roster that we’re going to be able to take the competition up another level,” said Luedtke.
There won’t be any postseason play this year in the WPSL as the league delayed the start of the regular season. That decision was made so teams can be able to get a full regular season schedule in because many of the players competing are collegiate student athletes. The WPSL is set to make a final decision on the 2020 season and its possible start date at the end of April.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.