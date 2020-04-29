MDH: 463 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; more than 2,000 have recovered

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesota’s new COVID-19 testing strategy increases testing, the number of confirmed positive cases rises. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 463 new confirmed positive cases, raising the total of positive cases to 4,644. That’s the highest jump in positive cases.
2,043 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, there have been 18 additional deaths, putting the death toll now at 319.
320 people are currently hospitalized, with 119 of them in the ICU. 950 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 63, while the average age of those dying is 83.
The total number of tests conducted is 66,744.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday morning the finalization of a lease agreement for an alternate care site in Roseville.
Presbyterian Homes-Langton Shores will provide low-level medical care or monitoring, should it ever be needed during the COVID-19 pandemic to address hospital capacity issues.
A few southern Minnesota counties also seeing a jump in cases. Martin County reports 18 additional cases, raising the total to 70. Nobles County reports 138 additional cases, raising the total to 615.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 6,800 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Over 2,400 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 12 additional deaths, raising the total of deaths tied to COVID-19 to 148 in Iowa.
More than 41,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.