Minnesota schools serve 6.6 million meals to students

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - School districts statewide are making sure students’ mouths are still getting fed, despite distance learning.
The Minnesota Department of Education reports more than 6.6 million meals have been served at around 330 school districts during the first three weeks of distance learning.
MDE says more than 6,200 school-age students are being cared for each day. Schools will continue to feed students for weeks to come.
Governor Tim Walz announced last week that distance learning will continue for the remainder of the school year.
