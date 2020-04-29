New COVID-19 testing strategy includes heavy focus on vulnerable communities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Under Minnesota’s new COVID-19 testing strategy that allows anyone with symptoms to get tested. There’s also a heavy focus on vulnerable communities.
That includes members of Native American Tribes and communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the disease.
Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan says that she and Governor Tim Walz have been in contact with tribal leaders and communities of color to try and get the word out about COVID-19 and testing.
“Folks should care about this because there are people who are not symptomatic who could be spreading COVID-19, and we want to make sure we test as many people as possible,” says Lt. Governor Flanagan.
Flanagan also says that not everybody has a regular healthcare provider so they’re also working in partnership with community clinics.
