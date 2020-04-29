2020 Spirit of Youth Award honorees announced

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools’ Community Education and Recreation Department announced Wednesday the honorees for the 2020 Spirit of Youth Award.

Category Honoree
Outstanding Mentor Shane Beier
Outstanding Community Organizer Pierre Ellis
Outstanding Youth Group (contributors) Hezekyah Flowers, Shane Johnson, Max Stolzman and Clay Thonesavanh
Outstanding Youth Ben Groebner, Grace MacPherson and Elizabeth (Liz) Paul
Outstanding Youth Group (Middle School After School Youth Leaders) William Hanson, Alexander Leasman and Owen Phelps
Outstanding Youth Organization Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Mavathon (Lynsey Donna Rohlfing, president)
Outstanding Nonprofit Organization Mankato YWCA Programming for Girls

The Spirit of Youth Award is an annual recognition initiative that honors outstanding youth, youth organizations, community volunteers, educators, businesses and coaches/advisors for their work in youth asset building.

The Spirit of Youth Award is sponsored by Mankato Area Public Schools’ Community Education and Recreation Advisory Council.

