U.S. Census Bureau adjusts operations amid pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you haven’t completed your census yet, it’s not too late.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced a new schedule as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, and completing the data could help communities respond.
The online, phone and mail self-response phase has been extended until Oct. 31st.
This also means that census takers aren’t planned to start interviewing those who haven’t responded yet in person until Aug. 11.
A full schedule of operations can be found here.
The data collected from the census is especially important to the bureau amid COVID-19.
While data won’t be available until next year, census data helps determine how federal funding can be allocated for emergency services, health care and other programs.
This can include Medicare, Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Children’s Health Insurance Program and more.
North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer said some funds are granted based on population formulas.
“Therefore it’s important that we get an accurate count so we’re eligible at the max amount we can for businesses and industries that may utilize some of the programs," he said.
Mark Konz, Associate Director of Planning and Development Services for Mankato, agreed.
“Various demographics within the census, that information is definitely beneficial to determining where funds should be allocated, what resources should be sent to an area and those types of things," he said.
Population demographics can also be used for impact planning.
The bureau recently released an interactive data tool as such.
Similar data from the American Community Survey released on the bureau’s website shows that there are 2,230 households in Blue Earth County with those 65 and older in the at-risk population living alone.
Separate from the census, the bureau has also recently released new pulse surveys to track trends in small businesses and households during the pandemic.
