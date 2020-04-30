DEED announces new tools to help businesses promote safe work environments

(KEYC) — Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Wednesday, April 29, that new tools are available to help businesses promote safe work environments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove wrote on the department’s website that one way businesses can stay safe is by utilizing the MN Symptom Screener, a new web-based tool that allows businesses to enter non-personal health information to help make a determination about someone entering the facility.
The tool uses a few simple questions and also provides the option to record a daily temperature check.
By aggregating and synthesizing this anonymous data, the MN Symptom Screener tool will provide organizations with a daily snapshot of the health indicators of people about to enter the workplace.
The MN Symptom Screener is being offered at no cost to businesses and organizations across the state. The tool was developed through a collaboration between Target Corp, Minnesota IT Services and the Minnesota Safety Council.
Grove adds that there are a few important things that businesses and organization should know about the MN Symptom Screener, including:
- Businesses and organizations need to register online to be able to use the tool. Designate a Gmail (Google Email) account for using the tool and get started at mnsymptomscreener.minnesotasafetycouncil.org;
- MN Symptom Screener is not meant to be used by individuals to assess their own health;
- The MN Symptom Screener focuses on protecting privacy. Each business or organization owns its own data, and they are not required to share it with the state of Minnesota or with anyone else;
- All individual data is anonymous – the tool is not set up for anyone to be able to track an individual employee, visitor, or customer’s health data; and
- Use of the MN Symptom Screener and any corresponding temperature checks are voluntary, however, we know temperature and various symptoms are key pieces of health information we can use to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to the development of the MN Symptom Screener, Target is also making a number of no-touch infrared forehead thermometers available to Minnesota businesses at cost.
Minnesota businesses that are interested in purchasing infrared thermometers are encouraged to visit Target’s website for additional information and to get started.
