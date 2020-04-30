Fallenstein Playground incorporates more murals

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The last decade or so, Mankato and North Mankato have seen a lot of art flood the public spaces around town.
“We underestimate the power the art can have to connecting the people, the history of a place. Especially at the playground. Not everything has to be tactile,” Project Director and Artist Dana Sikkila said.
Throughout the summer of 2019, Sikkila painted and completed the tunnel that runs through the center of the Fallenstein Playground.
“It’s so great to see on Facebook and other social media sites that parents and kids are taking pictures, family photos with the mural, under the tunnels and stuff like that,” Fallenstein Playground Chairman Eric Sletten said. “It’s great to see the community really appreciating and enjoying what Dana has done here.”
This year, Dana will be painting a lot of the concrete platforms and benches at the park.
But painting at a park with no kids playing? That could get a little eerie.
"It's a little weird. It's almost like you're waiting for people to pull up and to run into the playground like last year," said Sikkila. "The great thing about last year is it was a great opportunity for young people to see artists making and working right on the spot. It's definitely really odd to be out here. It's really quiet."
For an artist, however, sometimes that quiet atmosphere is welcomed.
"It is nice though too just to be able to focus on painting and the job."
Hopefully in the near future kids and families from the area will be able to see Sikkila’s work as she says she should be able to finish sometime in May, weather depending.
