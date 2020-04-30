Greater Mankato Rotary makes donations to local meal providers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Greater Mankato Rotary Club steps up to help our community by making donations to Feeding Our Communities Partners and the ECHO food shelf.
The club will donate 25-hundred dollars to each organization in response to the growing needs during the pandemic. The two nonprofits are aligned with Greater Mankato Rotary’s mission to serve youth in our community, and the group picked organizations, like ECHO, that can stretch dollars donated for an even greater impact.
The money we are donating to them they can take it a lot further than we would be able to on our own. I was told when we donated that $2,500, it is going to supply 823 meals for people in the community. Apparently, for every dollar that we donate, they can take that to five dollars in value for food that they get.
Greater Mankato Rotary meets weekly with guest speakers and is active in several projects locally and around the world.
For more information on the service club,
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.