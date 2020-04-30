Homeowners take advantage of lower interest rates

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local bankers also busy helping people refinancing their homes, as interest rates keep falling.
In fact, Eric Boelter with Community Bank says in his 15 years in the banking business he hasn’t seen lower rates, and that if you are looking to refinance or buy a home, those costs will not be cheaper than they are now.
“It’s extremely busy, we are encouraging a lot of our clients that even bought a house as early as a year ago to refinance because they can save a ton of money. there are a lot of people that understand where the rates are and are taking advantage of it,” says Boelter.
Boelter says his team can do the entire process online and remotely to make sure everyone stays safe during this time.
