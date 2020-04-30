Local businesses applying for payroll protection program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A number of local businesses are doing everything they can to avoid furloughing employees, that includes applying for the payroll protection program.
The program was passed by Congress as part of the cares act. It’s intended to help keep employees on payroll while companies grapple with a mandatory stay at home orders. It offers a one percent loan that businesses and self-employed individuals can apply for with a large portion of the loanable to be forgiven if employers keep paying their workers.
“For us at Eide Bailly, a lot of our clients have applied, a lot of our businesses that we work with are small to mid-sized business that have less than 500 employees and this is really just to help them get through this wave of kind of what’s all happened from an economic impact from COVID-19,” says Brock Thaemlitz Manager, at Eide Bailly-Mankato.
Experts advise any small business that hasn’t applied to talk with their local banker to see if they would be eligible.
