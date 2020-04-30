Minnesota farmers plant 40% of corn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dry and mild weather conditions last week had farmers making some major progress in the field.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly crop report, there were about five days suitable for fieldwork last week.
Corn planting was in full swing, now at 40 percent complete statewide. That’s 20 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the five-year average.
Soybean planting is also ramping up, now 5 percent complete. Progress for soybeans is 17 days ahead of last year and four days ahead of average.
