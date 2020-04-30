Minnesota surpasses 5,100 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, Iowa surpasses 7,100 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 492 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 5,136. That is the largest increase in the state so far.
MDH reports 24 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 343.
As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 30, there are 2,172 patients who have recovered and are no longer isolated.
320 people are currently hospitalized, with 119 of them in the ICU. 950 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 64, while the average age of those dying is 83.
Two southern Minnesota Counties continue to see a surge in cases. Martin County reports 18 additional cases, the total now at 88. Nobles County reports 127 more cases, raising the total to 742.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 70,276.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told the state on Wednesday that his plan is to dial back restrictions slowly instead of risking a huge surge in COVID-19 cases.
That information coming as he prepares to make a big announcement Thursday afternoon.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 302 new cases, putting the total now at more than 7,100 statewide. Over 2,700 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total number to 162.
More than 41,000 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.
