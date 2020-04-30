Protective plexiglass barriers in high demand

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Many local businesses are looking for ways to stay operational while keeping their workers safe, and that has some companies turning to glass shops for help.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Nosbush Glass Company in New Ulm had never created a plexiglass barrier, but just within the last few weeks, they’ve seen a surge in requests from retailers, municipal offices, law offices and more for protective barriers to put between employees and clients.
“People knew that we had plexiglass on hand and they started asking us if we were able to create some sort of a barrier that they could put up and we happen to have a laser in our shop so we can create the shapes we need for those applications,” says Ryan Nosbush, owner of Nosbush Glass Company.
Nosbush says once they get an order put in and have material on hand, they’re typically able to get the plexiglass out the door and to an area business that same day.
