Storytime moves outdoors for a socially distant drive-in experience

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bringing story time to the great outdoors.
In efforts to create normalcy and reconnect with familiar faces, librarians from the North Mankato Taylor Library put on a drive-in story time for local children.
The scene allows for families to sit in their cars while listening to a story on a speaker.
There was even some acting to get some giggles out of the audience.
“I am just missing my kids, we are all missing our patrons here. I was driving to work one day and I was just trying to come up with an idea of how we can do this safely and it just kind of came to me - what if they sat in their cars and I read at a distance,” children’s librarian Michelle Zimmerman said.
Free books were available to find a new home.
The series of socially distant events are expected to continue.
