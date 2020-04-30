USS Minnesota wins 2019 Battenberg Cup Award

GROTON, Conn. (KEYC) —The USS Minnesota (SSN 783) was recently announced as the winner of the 2019 Battenberg Cup Award.
The award is presented annually to the ship or submarine that is selected by the Fleet Commander as the best all-around in the Atlantic fleet based on the accumulation of crew achievements.
The USS Minnesota, which was under the command of Cmdr. Thomas Flaherty, achieved excellence in all aspects of submarine operations and was one of the highest performing submarines in the Atlantic Submarine Force in 2019. In addition, Minnesota sustained superior combat readiness throughout the year by rigorously and flawlessly executing deployed operations in the European Command Theater.
In a news release from the U.S. Navy, the USS Minnesota crew operated the boat in a manner that achieved unprecedented mission accomplishments while conducting multiple operations vital to national and theater security.
“I am pleased to announce USS Minnesota as the winner of the Battenberg Cup for 2019, and offer my congratulations to the crew,” said Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “Every Minnesota Sailor should be proud of their record of sustained excellence and superior teamwork.”
“The crew of USS Minnesota went above and beyond during their numerous operational commitments in 2019, and are incredibly deserving of this prestigious award,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of the Submarine Forces. “I am immensely proud of these warriors who have demonstrated sustained excellence in submarining, unbounded energy and professional enthusiasm. Thanks to their hard work and relentless dedication, Minnesota directly contributed to maintaining the undersea dominance of the Submarine Force.”
The USS Minnesota was also the 2019 Submarine Squadron Four Battle "E" Award Winner, while also achieving first-place marks in the following categories:
- Overall battle efficiency;
- Engineering readiness;
- Personnel metrics;
- Weapons readiness; and
- Communication.
The crew was also the recipient of the 2019 Retention Excellence Award, which recognizes superior command accomplishment in executing programs and policies that best enable sailors to succeed in their naval careers.
“It is a proud moment for our Viking team, and we are honored to receive this award,” said Flaherty. “I am extremely proud of my crew’s accomplishments, including a very successful deployment to the European Theater. The Viking team demonstrated sustained excellence across multiple mission areas and continues to exercise tactical initiative and expertise.”
The Battneberg Cup Award is presented annually to one of the nearly 100 eligible surface ships, aircraft carriers and submarines, based on crew achievements.
Commissioned on September 7, 2013, the USS Minnesota is the 10th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine. The vessel comprises a crew that includes approximately 18 officers and 131 enlisted sailors.
