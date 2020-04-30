Waseca students get to see educators in-person for final time of school year

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca Public School District students got the chance to see their teachers in-person tonight perhaps for the final time of the school year.
Hundreds of vehicles lined Highway 13 in Waseca as families and students waited to see their teachers quite possibly for the first time since schools were closed in March.
Aside from the students, teachers were also eager to see the kids they miss every day.
“A lot of us are doing that video-conferencing with them but it’s just not the same. So being able to see them in person and just kind of give them that extra drive for this last month of school that we have now that we’ve settled in with distancing learning. We want to give them some motivation to keep going with it,” says kindergarten teacher Jackie Wolfe.
“The biggest thing for all of us, a lot of us, is we miss the students - that’s huge - and seeing those smiles. But also just to kind of cheer them on to keep going. They’ve been working really hard these last - I think we’re on week five of distance learning - and we have a lot of hard workers out there. So we just keep cheering them on to continue on until the end of the school year,” says high school teacher Laura DeWees.
“We’re doing this mostly because we want to spread some joy. It’s a tough time for a lot of people right now and we know that our students might be struggling, and we’re struggling. Just being able to see them in-person at a distance is hopefully going to bring some joy and help these kids remember that we really care about them and we’re here to support them through the remainder of the year,” says sixth-grade teacher Jana Kestel.
Those some teachers hope that distance learning doesn’t continue into next school year, partly because they want to see their students in person, but also they don’t want to miss out on all the other activities where they can bond.
“I’m in the high school so obviously the sports and stuff is huge and the graduation our kids have missed out on. Just talking to some of the other teachers here, the intermediate school, the elementary school, they’re missing our ongoing on their camping trips and field trips and all that stuff," says DeWees.
