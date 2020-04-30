Whitecaps select two Gophers in NWHL draft

(KEYC) — The National Women’s Hockey League draft concluded Wednesday, as the Minnesota Whitecaps made their final selections to bolster the squad.
With the fifth overall selection in this year’s draft, the Whitecaps picked forward Alex Woken from the University of Minnesota.
In the second round of the draft, Minnesota took another Golden Gopher when they selected defender Patti Marshall.
In round three, the Whitecaps opted to take another forward when they selected Presley Norby from the University of Wisconsin.
The fourth round saw Minnesota take Bemidji State University forward Haley Mack, while the squad capped off the draft by taking another Badgers defender Maddie Rowe.
