594 additional cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota; 2,283 patients have recovered

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With more testing, Minnesota is again recording its largest single-day increase. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 594 new confirmed positive cases, raising the total of positive cases to 5,730.
As of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2,283 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
Two counties in southern Minnesota continue to large jumps in cases. Martin County reports 23 additional cases, raising the total to 111. Nobles County reports 124 additional cases, and the total there is now at 866.
MDH reports 28 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 371.
369 people are currently hospitalized, with 118 of them in the ICU. 1,096 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 63, while the average age of those dying is 83.
The total number of tests conducted is 74,829.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 740 additional positive confirmed cases, with the total surpassing 7800. Over 2,800 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There have been 8 additional deaths, raising the total of deaths tied to COVID-19 to 170 in Iowa.
More than 45,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
