Authorities: Electrical failure likely to blame for house fire

BIRD ISLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Sheriff’s Office reports that nobody was injured as a result of a fire that occurred late Thursday night.
At approximately 11:44 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential structure fire on the 100 block of 8th Street South in Bird Island.
One individual was at the residence during the time of the fire, but they were able to escape without injuries.
Following an investigation, authorities believe the fire was caused by an electrical failure near the fuse box.
Officials did not provide an estimate of damages, but they did say the house sustained moderate damage.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bird Island Fire Department, Bird Island Medical Response Unit and Olivia Fire & Rescue.
