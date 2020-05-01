Boy Scouts of America adapt to new normal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For some organizations that pride themselves in hands-on learning, the stay at home order can be hard to adapt to. However, for the Boy Scouts of America, adapting is what they’re all about.
Twin Valley Council BSA, which involves about 1,800 kids in a 15 county area, has gone virtual, but scouts are still able to complete projects and earn merit badges. While it’s been a challenge, the district director says it’s also been a great networking opportunity for those involved.
“That’s one of the cool things that’s kind of come out of this is that it doesn’t matter where you live, we’ve had scouts here in Minnesota that have taken merit badges from people that have taught them in California, or they’ve participated in virtual runs, or activities all over the country and even all over the world,” Erik Karre, BSA district director.
Tomorrow, all are invited to take part in Boy Scouts of America’s “National Camp-In,” a digital event for all families featuring camp-themed activities and a virtual 5K hike benefitting Feeding America. The local sector also has a virtual event coming up May 15 through May 17 called Camp-o-ree.
For more information on both of those events, visit www.twinvalleybsa.org.
