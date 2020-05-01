Children’s Minnesota lays out furlough plans

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s largest pediatric hospital plans to furlough the equivalent of 181 full-time nurses, as it struggles financially with fewer patients due to COVID-19.
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association will begin voting on a furlough agreement with Children’s Minnesota today. The furloughs affect about 17% of nurses at the hospital.
A number of health care groups in Minnesota are dealing with declining revenue because elective surgeries have been canceled due to an expected surge of coronavirus patients
Yesterday Gov. Tim Walz said he’s looking to revise the ban on elective surgeries in the coming days.
