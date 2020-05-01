City of Mankato gives green light for planning of new trail

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A proposed trail connecting St. Peter and Mankato is one step closer to coming to fruition
This week, the City of Mankato gave the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Department of Natural Resources the green light to continue planning the trail. The proposal suggests building the trail along Highway 22. The trail could be completed in conjunction with planned 2024 highway improvements. The trail itself is estimated to cost three to five million dollars. The DNR would fund that project.
“Now because we have these resolutions of support, that gives me kind of that go ahead to do a little bit more research on whether a trail along 22 would be viable,” says Forrest Hasty, project manager at MnDOT.
So far, the project also has support from St. Peter, Le Sueur County and Blue Earth County. The next steps for MnDOT and the DNR include developing concepts for the trail. Their hope is that preliminary designs can be completed by the end of the year.
