COVID-19 pandemic sends Janesville native to the east coast to help the fight

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jordan Schrom is no stranger to a fast-paced, high intensity work environment after working in one of Missouri’s top hospitals.
But the scene in the ICU at the Hackensack University Medical Center, 15 miles from New York City in one of the hardest hit parts of the country from COVID-19, was one of a kind.
”The best way to describe it is, it’s like a MASH unit, like something you see off TV and that is what we’re working with,” registered nurse Schrom said.
Schrom graduated from Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in 2015, then he went off to St. Louis, Missouri for schooling and work and in June, the Janesville native will return home to work at a hospital in Minnesota.
In the meantime, he is on assignment in New Jersey until the end of May to help with the fight against COVID-19.
Schrom says he was overwhelmed at first.
“In that moment, I really just wanted to say ‘I wanna go home, I just want to turn around’,” Schrom said.
But, remembering why he chose the medical field helped refocus him.
“But, you know there is certainly the calling that brought someone into nursing and it kind of came back and I was like no, the voice in my head said ‘No you need to stay’,” he said.
In Schrom’s 4, sometimes 5 or 6, 12-hour shifts a week, the workflow is heavy as hospitals and employees work tirelessly with the affected population.
“When you’re shifting to this disaster mode and doing crisis nursing, your priorities shift,” Schrom said.
And it’s up to him to maintain his own mental health, aided by loved ones from back home who have showcased an outpour of support.
“It’s been amazing and it was so cool to just sit and read through those comments in the middle of my shift. It honestly gave me the boost I needed to keep going and doing this,” he said.
All while looking forward to his return.
“I actually do have a countdown on my phone, it has been an amazing wonderful experience out here and I have learned so much personally and professionally,” Schrom said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.