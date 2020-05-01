Former Mankato East star has eyes set on Division I roster

(KEYC) — Former Mankato East football player Dez Bassett is looking for an opportunity to play football at the Division I level.
The defensive back shined for the Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears over the past couple of seasons and will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer student.
Bassett played a number of positions in the secondary and led that group in tackles last season with Concordia St. Paul.
“I was asked to do a lot of different things, blitz, cover slot receivers, to be over the top. That was good for me to do different things because it gives me the ability to different things, play corner, nickel, play free, play strong because I’ve done all those different things in my time at Concordia.”
The decision to pursue a Division I program comes after earning plenty of experience in his time at the Division II level, playing within the tough NSIC.
“It’s been in my mind for a while. One of the teammates I came in with left, went to JuCo [junior college], now he’s at Liberty, which is an FBS program. Me and him were very similar athletes. During my offseason training in the last two years, I’ve worked out with a lot of guys that play the same position as me. I feel like I match up similarly, athletically, and, especially, size.”
There are a couple of hurdles right now as Bassett looks for the next stop in his collegiate career. The NCAA is currently in a recruiting dead period, but Bassett did visit plenty of Division I schools a few years ago.
“I visited a lot of Missouri Valley teams when getting recruited out of high school. If I were to get recruited by some of those schools, at least I’ve seen some of those facilities prior to any upgrades.”
Gyms might not be open as of now, but Bassett continues to find ways to work out and stay ready for the next opportunity.
“As far as training, access to weights is limited. I’ve been doing more body weight stuff and trying to work on speed, running hills, hitting the track, stuff like that.”
That’s all just part of the process as Bassett hopes to land on a Division I roster this fall and eventually be a professional football player.
