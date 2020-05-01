GOOD NEWS: Godahl siblings launch series of newscasts from home

GODAHL, Minn. (KEYC) — Who couldn’t use a little good news right now?
Kalen, Mykela, and Mya Hanson are siblings who created KMM News 4. Complete with sports, weather and music - this news team does it all.
“It’s our initials [KMM] and four is his [Kalen’s] favorite number,” Mya said.
Since so many of us have been staying home complying with the state's stay-at-home order, the Hanson siblings have been producing newscasts in their free time.
“We were looking for a way to stay connected to our family members and our friends," Mya explained.
Kalen’s favorite segment of the newscasts is the weather.
“I just like to make it kinda funny when I do it. So yeah, I do an accent... Australian. Because I’m good at doing Australian.”
Posters are cue cards, phones are cameras and an app is the editing equipment.
At a time that’s changed us all, this news crew sees at least one upside.
“It’s definitely brought us together. We have a lot of laughs and good memories just from the past 11 episodes we’ve done and it’s really fun to get to know each other through doing news shows," Mya explained.
Episode seven, for instance, is devoted entirely to happiness.
“What makes me happy is helping out at the dairy and being outside," Mykela commented.
”We chose that happiness segment because the day before we had kind of a rough day where we were all kind of down and sad," recalled Mya. “And so, we decided we need to do a happiness segment to make ourselves happy, along with our viewers at the same time."
From board game and movie recommendations to a dairy quiz and a reenactment of today’s grocery store experience, Mya the future teacher, Mykela the future vet, and Kalen, the aspiring actor and major league baseball player, give their viewers something to smile about.
To focus on their distance learning, KMM News 4 moved from a daily to weekly broadcasts. This weekend’s show is Star Wars themed and is entitled “May the 4th Be With You!”
Visit the Godahl Learning Village Preschool Facebook page for future updates from the team at KMM News 4, and catch up on all previous newscasts in the video playlist below.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.