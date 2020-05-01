Hair salons adjust plans as stay-at-home order is extended

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Stylists across the state getting news they didn’t want to hear, as Governor Tim Walz extends his state at home order and will keep salons, restaurants, gyms, and others closed until May 18.
“As one of many small businesses it has obviously had an impact on us and we love what we do, our clients were setting up appointments for the coming week and ready to get hair cuts, that speaks volumes as well, so now that is just all up in the air," says Ellen Koenigs, owner of Y Barbers and ONATAH on Belgrade.
Koenigs says her industry has a plan that would allow them to reopen safely.
We will take every measure we can, we wear masks and gloves, disinfecting chairs and tools used, as well as doorknobs, waiting chairs, we have the staff to do that. We will have one person in the shop, barber or stylist. People can remain in their vehicle until it is their appointment time," says Koenigs.
Koenigs does point out that they were already implementing most of these measures even before the order and that she believes Minnesotans are capable of handling this the right way, and doing the right thing, without an order from the government.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.