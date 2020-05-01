Local wedding companies focus on postponments

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the wedding industry and other businesses that rely on social gatherings, postponements have become the key to the industry’s survival.
Parties and Weddings Plus in Mankato has been closed since March 18. And during a season they would typically be decorating at proms, graduations and weddings, they’re having to cross out events.
That means sending out postcards for brides that have had to postpone their wedding and with so many unknowns, some brides haven’t even been able to set a new date.
“Most people we’re seeing, we’re about 50-50 right now we’ve had about half of our brides move to 2021 and about half move to the fall,” says Katie Hayes from Parties and Weddings Plus.
Hayes says, for now, she’s also working on some graduation yard signs for the class of 2020 and is also helping get the word out about local businesses opening up with exterior balloon garland decorations.
