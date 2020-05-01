Multiple construction projects scheduled to begin Monday

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that multiple construction projects are scheduled to begin across the state on Monday, May 4.
Beginning Monday, May 4, motorists traveling on Highway 30 from Highway 22 to New Richland will encounter a detour as resurfacing and bridge construction begins.
This detour will remain in place until the completion of the project in October.
The project includes resurfacing 21 miles of Highway 30 from the intersection of Highway 22 to the western limits of New Richland, replacing two bridges (box culverts) over Boot Creek near New Richland, lining several culverts, adding lighting at county road intersections, upgrading guardrail as necessary and adding aggregate to shoulder lanes.
Motorists will encounter detours on Interstate 90 between east Albert Lea and Austin.
Crews will begin a paving project on Monday, May 4, with the project’s scheduled completion date set for November.
The $14.5 million project includes resurfacing I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Highway 105 in Austin. In addition, MnDOT adds that a minimal amount of culvert will impact westbound and eastbound traffic.
The northbound Interstate 35 Heath Creek Rest Area, north of Faribault, will close on May 4 as crews make improvements to the site.
The rest area is scheduled to reopen in July.
The project work includes repaving existing parking lots and access ramps, reconstructing sidewalks along the rest area’s parking lots and upgrading and expanding parking lot lighting systems.
Motorists traveling on Highway 251 between Highway 218 and Interstate 35 will also encounter a detour beginning Monday, May 4.
The detour is scheduled to occur in two stages, with the project expected to be completed in October.
MnDOT officials say the two stages of the detours are necessary to allow crews to replace culverts that cross the highway.
The project will also include resurfacing 16.7 miles of Highway 251 from I-35 east to Highway 218, replacing approaching panels on the bridge over I-35, replacing culverts and/or pipes along the route, improving ADA access in Hollandale and replacing guardrail on Highway 251.
Anyone who lives or works along the highway will still have access to their homes and businesses.
