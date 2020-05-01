Renville County HRA/EDA offering grants to help with demolition, cleanup of blighted properties

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Renville County Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority announced Friday it has created a grant program for property owners and local units of government to assist with the demolition and cleanup of blighted properties within the county.
Grants of up to $5,000 are available to assist with the proper cleanup of blighted structures that pose a risk to health and safety.
The grants, however, require a 1:1 cash match and are reimbursed upon the submission of paid receipts for costs incurred.
In order to be eligible for the grant, property owners and local units of government must not begin demolition on the property until the grant has been awarded.
The deadline for this grant program is scheduled for June 1.
Additional information, grant rules and guidelines are available by visiting the Renville County HRA/EDA website.
