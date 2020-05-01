Theater offers curbside popcorn pickup

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Some can argue one of the best parts about going to the movies, is that buttery popcorn.
After temporarily closing its doors March 14th amid social distancing, guidelines, The Flame Theater in Wells, MN wanted to find a way to still bring the community some cheer.
The theater decided to offer it’s movie theater popcorn through curbside pickup.
Since the effort began about a month ago, the theater has popped a whopping 480 pounds of popcorn. It’s biggest days selling a total of 408 bags.
“The reason why we did it, not anticipating such an awesome turnout, was really just to provide something that people could do and at the same time enable us to earn a little income, let our employees earn a little income and have some sense of purpose to our all day everyday stay at home order,” said Flame Theater manager, Bridgette Holl.
Popcorn can be picked up Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
While there is no price on the popcorn a free will donation jar is present.
