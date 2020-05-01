VINE delivers May Day baskets, spreads joy through tradition

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action continued the age-old tradition of May 1 by delivering May Day baskets to over 100 homes of older adults Friday.
The tradition of May Day baskets dates back centuries where flowers and other small presents were hung on the doorknobs of friends or loved ones.
The celebration of May Day isn’t as widespread as it was decades ago, but it’s still practiced in parts of the country, and VINE aims to continue on with the tradition to spread joy.
“Part of our goal at VINE is to encourage neighbors to help neighbors and community goodwill," said VINE assistant to the director Adam Massmann. "Community members put together baskets and we deliver them to those who we felt may need some encouragement during these sort of dark days.”
Volunteers filled the baskets up with goodies which were then sanitized and delivered to recipients.
