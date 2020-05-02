Habitat for Humanity launches model house building contest for kids

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota encourages kids to get creative during this stay-at home order, with a model house building contest
Kids ages 5 through 13 can enter the contest,building the model house out of materials of their choice, to be voted on by the public.
“This would be a great opportunity for kids to express their creativity and problem solving skills and at the same time they could learn a little bit about Habitat for Humanity. It also gives kids a chance to do something while they’re stuck at home,” said Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator, Zach Roberts.
The top 3 winners will receive a LEGO classic set.
All finished house photos must be submitted by noon on May 15th. Public voting will take place May 18th - 21st on Habitat SCMN’s website and Facebook page.
For more information and how to register visit this link.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.