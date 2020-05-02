Habitat for Humanity launches model house building contest for kids

The contest aims to spark kids creativity amid stay-at-home orders.

The nonprofit organization launched the model house building contest for kids, to spark creativity among stay at home orders. (Source: KEYC News Now 2020)
By Bernadette Heier | May 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated May 2 at 5:15 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota encourages kids to get creative during this stay-at home order, with a model house building contest

Kids ages 5 through 13 can enter the contest,building the model house out of materials of their choice, to be voted on by the public.

“This would be a great opportunity for kids to express their creativity and problem solving skills and at the same time they could learn a little bit about Habitat for Humanity. It also gives kids a chance to do something while they’re stuck at home,” said Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator, Zach Roberts.

The top 3 winners will receive a LEGO classic set.

All finished house photos must be submitted by noon on May 15th. Public voting will take place May 18th - 21st on Habitat SCMN’s website and Facebook page.

For more information and how to register visit this link.

