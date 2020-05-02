Mankato Motors purchases $25,000 dollars worth of gift cards to support local businesses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato Motors launched an initiative to support local businesses and frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dealership is purchasing $25,000 dollars worth of gift cards from local businesses and donating them to those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis such as hospital staff and first responders.
“We understand small businesses are kind of suffering right now and it can be scary time. We want to reassure the community that we are here to help them as much as we can, because we have been here for a little bit more than 11 years and we’ve been fairly successful in that time and we wouldn’t have that success if it wasn’t for the community," said Mankato Motors General Manager, Brian Taylor.
Although Mankato Motors has almost hit their $25,000 mark, businesses are encouraged to comment here with suggestions on which businesses to support.
