Minnesota tops 6,000 positive cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports that nearly 500 people tested positive for COVID-19, putting the state over 6,000 cases.
Officials say 21 of the 24 deaths in Saturday’s report occurred in long-term care facilities, including one Clay County resident who was at least 100 years old.
The state also reported the death of a Hennepin County resident in their 40s who had no underlying health conditions. The state’s death toll stands at 395.
A total of 6,228 tests have come back positive. A total of 498 people tested positive in the last day, after a new high of 594 reported on Friday. 2,397 patients are no longer isolated.
So far, just over 79,000 tests have been administered in Minnesota.
In Iowa, as of last report on Friday, 8641 patients tested positive with 175 deaths.
