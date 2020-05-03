Community home members enjoy polka concert through their windows amid social distancing

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Divine Providence Community Home of Sleepy Eye got creative with bringing their residence cheer, as long term care facilities continue to be on lock down amid social distancing guidelines.
Activity directors arranged for Jan and Linus Kral to perform polka music in the courtyard, allowing residents to watch from the safety of their windows.The simple gesture bringing much needed joy to isolated seniors.
“With the pandemic, we are not only home away from home but we are family away from family. Old time music is of their heritage and it takes on new meaning when you have your family stripped from being by your side,” said Divine Providence Community Home’s Activity Director, ShellyRae Zinniel.
The day’s music just one of the many creative activity plans to come to the community home.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.