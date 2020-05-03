MN National History Day State Competition goes virtual

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Like many student activities amid the pandemic, the Minnesota State History Day competition marks another that has gone virtual.
Every year 27,000 middle and high school students in Minnesota participate in national history day, submitting projects to be judged. Of that, over 2,000 advanced to state with projects ranging in categories from exhibits, documentaries and performances.
Today marks judging day, with student projects viewable online at the virtual showcase.
“Students that we have participating in the state contest have been working for months on these projects. So this way we have a virtual showcase so that they can see the work that other students have done, learn from them," said MN History Day Co-coordinator, Sarah Aschbrenner.
Winners will be announced via live stream Sunday, May 3rd at 7 p.m. Winners will also be posted immediately following the ceremony on the MN National History site and their social media.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.