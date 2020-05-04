Another round of severe weather expected across the Central Plains today, May 4th

Later in the day forecast models are showing areas across eastern Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri of having an environment that will support strong updrafts capable of producing large hail and strong winds. Shear, which is the change in windspeed or direction with height, is at levels that will support rotation within these strong updrafts. Therefore, any storms that fire near the center of low pressure and down along the cold front have a chance at becoming more surfaced base making them more susceptible of producing tornadoes. According to the hi-res models, this second round of storms should begin to fire some time after 4 PM.