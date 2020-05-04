Blue Earth County Library launches no contact pick-up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Library’s Mankato location announced that it is providing contactless pick-up for library materials beginning Monday, May 4.
Library patrons can request materials by:
- Visiting the Library’s catalog at www.beclibrary.org/catalog, search available items (interlibrary loans are not available) and place hold requests for up to 10 items;
- Visiting www.beclibrary.org and fill out the No Contact Pickup Materials Form to requests hold on up to 15 items; and
- Calling (507) 304-4001 to request holds on up to 15 items.
Users will be notified via email or phone when items are available to schedule a pick-up time. A pick-up table will be available at the library’s north entrance.
Before arriving at the library, patrons are asked to call the library at (507) 304-4019 and provide staff members with their name. Once this has been completed, staff members will place items on the pickup table near the entrance.
Patrons are advised that they are allowed to approach the pickup table only after library staff members have reentered the building.
Items can be returned fine-free until 30 days after the reopening of the Mankato library location. Returned materials will not be accepted at the contactless pickup table and patrons should use the book drops for library returns.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.