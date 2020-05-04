Burt named one of 40 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows nationwide

(KEYC) — South Central College’s vice president of student and academic affairs was named as one of the 40 leaders selected for the 2020-21 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship on Monday.
DeAnna Burt will join 39 others in for a highly selected leadership program that is designed to prepare the next generation of community college presidents who will transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
The 40 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows will embark on a 10-month fellowship that is scheduled to begin in July.
In collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, the fellows will be mentored by esteemed current and former community college presidents who have achieved exceptional outcomes for students during their careers, in addition to learning strategies to improve student outcomes during and after college, lead internal change and create strong external partnerships with K-12 schools, four-year colleges, employers and other partners.
“The impact Dr. Burt has made since coming to South Central College points to her strong leadership aptitude and ability, which will be further enhanced through her participation in the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship as she continues on a positive trajectory toward increasingly higher levels of educational leadership, said Annette Parker, president of South Central College.
Burt, who earned a doctorate of philosophy in education leadership, research and technology from Western Michigan University, has over 20 years of experience in higher education. She joined South Central College in her current capacity in 2018.
“Evidence shows that substantial improvements in student success are achieved only when presidents have the commitment and skill needed to lead change within their institutions and through partnerships in the community,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “These fellows have been chosen because they embody that commitment and, we believe, will build their skills even further to become transformational presidents.”
The incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows is composed of 70% women and 61% people of color and represents institutions of varying sizes from all across the country, representing a total of more than 500,000 students.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.