Burt named one of 40 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows nationwide
By Jake Rinehart | May 4, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT - Updated May 4 at 9:18 PM

(KEYC) — South Central College’s vice president of student and academic affairs was named as one of the 40 leaders selected for the 2020-21 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship on Monday.

DeAnna Burt will join 39 others in for a highly selected leadership program that is designed to prepare the next generation of community college presidents who will transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.

The 40 Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows will embark on a 10-month fellowship that is scheduled to begin in July.

In collaboration with the Stanford Educational Leadership Initiative, the fellows will be mentored by esteemed current and former community college presidents who have achieved exceptional outcomes for students during their careers, in addition to learning strategies to improve student outcomes during and after college, lead internal change and create strong external partnerships with K-12 schools, four-year colleges, employers and other partners.

“The impact Dr. Burt has made since coming to South Central College points to her strong leadership aptitude and ability, which will be further enhanced through her participation in the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship as she continues on a positive trajectory toward increasingly higher levels of educational leadership, said Annette Parker, president of South Central College.

Burt, who earned a doctorate of philosophy in education leadership, research and technology from Western Michigan University, has over 20 years of experience in higher education. She joined South Central College in her current capacity in 2018.

“Evidence shows that substantial improvements in student success are achieved only when presidents have the commitment and skill needed to lead change within their institutions and through partnerships in the community,” said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program. “These fellows have been chosen because they embody that commitment and, we believe, will build their skills even further to become transformational presidents.”

The incoming class of Aspen Rising Presidents Fellows is composed of 70% women and 61% people of color and represents institutions of varying sizes from all across the country, representing a total of more than 500,000 students.

Fellows Institution State
DeAnna Burt South Central College Minnesota
Margaret Annunziata Davidson County Community College North Carolina
Gita Bangera Bellevue College Washington
Kaylyn Bondy Williston State College North Dakota
Naima Brown Santa Fe College Florida
Monica Brown Montgomery College Maryland
Monica Castaneda Glendale Community College Arizona
Tamar Clunis Amarillo College Texas
Mildred Coyne Broward College Florida
Renee Craig-Marius Reedley College California
Mark Curtis-Chávez College of DuPage Illinois
Chrissy Davis Spokane Falls Community College Washington
Tawny Dotson Clover Park Technical College Washington
Kurt Ewen Houston Community College Texas
Mary Gutierrez Diablo Valley College California
Susan Guzman-Trevino Temple College Texas
Paul Hernandez Mount Wachusett Community College Massachusetts
Lloyd Holmes Monroe Community College New York
Jennifer Kent Ranger College Texas
Kimberly Lowery Lone Star College — Houston North Texas
Ali Mageehon Southwestern Oregon Community College Oregon
Corey McCray Tidewater Community College Virginia
Donna McDaniel Texarkana College Texas
Brian Merritt Central Carolina Community College North Carolina
Scott Newman Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Oklahoma
Mayra Olivares-Urueta Tarrant County College Texas
Tammi Oyadomari-Chun University of Hawaii Hawaii
Julie Penley El Paso Community College Texas
Dilcie Perez Cerritos College California
Nicole Reaves Northern Virginia Community College Virginia
Star Rivera Lacey San Diego Continue Education California
Irene Robles-Lopez Pima Community College Arizona
Vince Rodriguez Coastline Community College California
Kate Smith Rio Salado Community College Arizona
Jackie Thomas Lone Star College — Tomball Texas
Lena Tran San Jose City College California
Joel Welch Western Piedmont Community College North Carolina
Kristina Whalen Las Positas College California
Jermaine Whirl Greenville Technical College South Carolina
Jonathan Woodward Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Mississippi

