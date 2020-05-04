The Docket: lawmakers look ahead as end of session nears

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - May 18th is not just the day the stay-at-home order is tentatively set to expire. It’s also the day the state legislative session must come to an end.
Now, lawmakers are looking ahead at what COVID-19 policy making could look like as the legislature prepares to adjourn.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of May 4, 2020.
Democrats, like Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) and Republicans, like Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake) both expect more work to be done after the session adjourns.
“It’s very possible that we’ll need a special session or two after we adjourn on May 18th," Frentz said.
Time is ticking at the Capitol to pass COVID-19 related legislation before that date.
Any special session would need to be called by Gov. Tim Walz.
“If he wants to extend his state of emergency, he needs to have us in," Draheim said.
Draheim said he believes the legislature hasn’t been as involved as he would have liked to have been with COVID-19 related decisions.
“It’s one-sided, and it’s what the governor wants to do. So he doesn’t communicate well with the Senate," he said.
For the same reason, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt (R - Crown) wrote in a release on the House website that Republicans intend to block a bonding bill while the governor’s emergency powers remain in effect.
Frentz took an opposite stance.
“I think we’ve been a great partner to the governor considering that it is a state of emergency. We are trying to do the things that legislatures do which is evaluate, take testimony in public, appropriate money, and I think we’re doing that," Frentz said.
This week, the House and Senate will meet for floor sessions.
Items for the House include compensation for school employees during distance learning and election procedures.
The House could also soon consider a proposed COVID-19 economic aid package.
This would encompass a pay increase for personal care assistants, small business emergency loans and eviction and mortgage foreclosure protection.
This comes after the Senate passed a tax bill last week that aims to help small businesses, farmers and school districts through delayed tax payments and tax deductions.
