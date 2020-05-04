Enrollment now open for FOCP Weekend Summer Feeding Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Enrollment is now open for Feeding Our Community Partners (FOCP) weekend Summer feeding program for families.
The free program delivers weekend meals to students in need of food assistance.
Students must be in grades K-8 and attend school in the five districts the organization serves in the Greater Mankato Area. At the beginning of each month from June through August, FOCP will deliver one box containing packs of food per enrolled child to their homes.
“It’s a monthly box of supplemental meals and snacks, these boxes will contain similar to our school year services, a breakfast, lunch and snack for each day of the weekend in the summer months,” said FOCP Executive Director, Sheri Sander-Silva.
The deadline to enroll to receive the first month's deliveries is May 26th.
In addition FOCP is seeking volunteers to assist with the summer program.
To sign up for Feeding Our Community Partners Summer Feeding Program you can visit the link here.
For more information
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.