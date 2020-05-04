Get Mankato PPE seeking supplies, donations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Get Mankato PPE is seeking supplies, donations and volunteers as it continues to ramp up productions in the fight against COVID-19.
The grassroots organization is working with hundreds of volunteers to manufacture and distribute additional personal protection equipment (PPE) within the region.
Currently, the organization is seeking financial contributions and materials that are necessary to make face masks for individuals who may need them.
“The generosity of this community has been overwhelming, but we need to keep it going,” says Priscilla Roos, founder of Get Mankato PPE. “As we anticipate the need increasing in the weeks and months to come, it is imperative that everyone continues to donate their time and talent, in addition to financial contributions.”
Get Mankato PPE said they are currently seeking the following items:
- Buttons;
- Elastic;
- Material/fabric; and
- Completed masks - either homemade or commercially produced.
In addition, Get Mankato PPE is seeking volunteers, specifically anyone who has experience creating quilts or sewing, to join its efforts.
“I am so impressed with this effort, but I am not surprised,” says Nancy Zallek, President and CEO of the Mankato Area Foundation. “This community always finds a way to support critical initiatives – and this is another one of them. I have not heard of any other PPE effort in the state of this scale - or level of broad collaboration.”
“The work being done to help provide PPE to those in the community who need them is important,” says Brian Sather, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. “Since we had the storage capacity and distribution capability to assist with this effort, we wanted to help facilitate where we could be of the most service.”
Donations of materials are an essential part of its operation but Get Mankato PPE says that financial contributions are also critical to the success of its grassroots effort.
Visit the Mankato Area Foundation website to contribute a monetary donation to Get Mankato PPE.
Materials being donated can be brought to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, where staff and volunteers will manage the next steps, including sanitation and distribution.
Get Mankato PPE was established in partnership with the Mankato Area Foundation.
“Our collaboration has been critical to the success of this initiative, but with MAF’s help, we are now expanding our support system to include both Mankato and North Mankato, the two counties, as well as Greater Mankato Growth and the Greater Mankato Area United Way,” says Roos. “Through this collaboration, we hope to expand our reach and create more efficiencies for our dedicated volunteers.”
Visit Get Mankato PPE’s Facebook page for additional updates and information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.