Give at Home MN Week: Blue Earth County Historical Society wants residents to document history

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - May 1-8 is “Give at Home MN” week, a week that encourages Minnesotans to give back to local non-profits and organizations around the state.
Local organizations are participating, such as the Blue Earth County Historical Society, which is raising money and giving residents the chance to be a part of history.
The organization is asking locals to participate in their ongoing “Share Your COVID-19 Story” project.
Residents can submit stories and photos online.
The organization will also accept items like homemade face masks once the building has reopened.
BECHS Executive Director Jessica Potter said the main goal of the project is to collect and preserve these items for future generations.
“Usually, with history we reflect on the past, where right now we are truly making history, and so we’re actively collecting, inspiring and engaging people to think about this moment in time," she said.
BECHS is using this week to raise additional operating funds.
The organization has a gap for about $35,000 in their funding budget after having to close to the public.
To donate, visit their website.
