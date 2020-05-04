Hagedorn, Emmer, Stauber urge Walz to safely reopen medical centers

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Reps. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), Tom Emmer (MN-06) and Pete Stauber (MN-08) wrote a letter on Friday, May 1, to Gov. Tim Walz encouraging him to establish guidelines for the responsible, safe and prompt reopening of hospitals and other medical care providers to the general public.
A joint release from Hagedorn’s staff said that all three congressmen have been in regular contact with health care networks and medical providers in their districts over the last few weeks.
“We remain deeply concerned that the medical needs of Minnesotans are being neglected and those in immediate need of life-saving treatment or surgery are one day closer to a terminal diagnosis or even death. For this reason, we believe a new strategy must be implemented to care for COVID-19 cases, while reopening Minnesota’s medical facilities to residents in need of tests, surgeries, treatments, and general consultations,” the lawmakers wrote in a joint statement.
“As someone whose life has been saved due to an accidental and unexpected medical diagnosis and prompt cancer treatment, I am concerned with the likely loss of life related to Americans who are being denied medical care or are frightened to visit the doctor due to the coronavirus,” said Hagedorn. “It is time to get healthcare professionals back to work so all Americans have access to life-saving and timely, quality medical care.”
The full letter is available for viewing below.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.