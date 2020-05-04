Holy Grounds resumes free take-out breakfast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Breakfast is back at Holy Grounds in Mankato for those in need Monday morning, after more than three weeks of being closed to the public.
“We’re really expecting that our numbers will jump considerably over the summer just as people continue to face the economic hardships that are coming with this,” Erica Koser, pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church.
They filled around 50 plates for takeout on their first day back in business.
“One person at a time can come in through our south entrance, the meals are dished and ready to go and they just pick up their coffee in a container and their breakfast and then are able to take it with them and eat off-site so really limiting that community spread, that contact as best we can,” says Koser.
They’re now serving breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturdays. They’re also looking for healthy volunteers.
To sign up, visit www.mankatocentenary.org/holy-grounds
